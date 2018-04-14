China calls for calm and restraint over Syria

China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ma Zhaoxu on Friday called on parties concerned to remain calm and exercise restraint over the situation in Syria.

The current situation in Syria is perilous, Ma told a Security Council meeting requested by Russia, adding that it's at a crossroads of war and peace.

"We call on the parties concerned to remain calm, exercise restraint, refrain from any move that may lead to further escalation of the situation, solve the issue peacefully through consultation and dialogue," said Ma.

At this critical juncture, the Security Council should take up its responsibilities to build unity and consensus and do its utmost to prevent war, he said.

The pressing priority is to launch a comprehensive, objective and impartial investigation into reports of chemical weapons use in Syria so as to arrive at authoritative conclusions, he said.

China has consistently been in favor of peaceful settlement of disputes, and has been opposed to the use of force or threat of use force in international relations, he said.

"Unilaterally taking military action by circumventing the Security Council is inconsistent with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and runs counter to the norms of international law and those governing international relations."

Syria's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity should be respected, he said.

China is convinced that there is no military solution to the Syrian issue and that the only way out is a political settlement, he said.

China supports the United Nations in playing an active role and calls on the international community to stick to diplomacy and the course of political settlement, give full play to the role of the United Nations as the main mediator, he said.

The situation in Syria has a bearing on regional and global peace and stability, has a bearing on the credibility and authority of the Security Council, said Ma, adding that China is ready to work tirelessly for peace and security in the Middle East and the world at large.