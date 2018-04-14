LINE

Trade, investment protectionism against historical trend: Xi

Blaming economic globalization for the world's problems and practicing trade and investment protectionism to drag the global economy into the old days of isolation does not conform to the historical trend, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.

The global economy still faces many challenges, with a lack of fresh growth momentum and widening gaps in development, Xi pointed out at a gathering celebrating the 30th anniversary of the founding of Hainan Province and the Hainan Special Economic Zone.

The correct choice in dealing with these challenges is to make full use of every opportunity to work together, added Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Xi also announced a decision to develop the island into a pilot free trade zone and gradually into a free port as part of the country's continuous efforts in reform and opening-up.

　　

