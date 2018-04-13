Xi underscores reform, opening-up, environmental protection in Hainan

President Xi Jinping underscored advancing reform and opening-up in the southern island province of Hainan "from a higher perspective, with a broader vision and greater strength."

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the statement during an inspection tour to the island from Wednesday to Friday.

He urged the province to make full use of its environmental advantage and its status as the special economic zone and international tourism island, in a bid to build a "beautiful and new" Hainan.