Chinese female climber aims to wrap up Eight-Thousanders challenge

Amateur mountain climber Luo Jing aims to become the first Chinese female to scale all 14 mountains above 8000 meters in the world as she headed to Shishapangma base camp here on Friday from Lhasa, capital of the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

Luo, 42, climbed her first 8,000-meter-plus peak at Mount Manaslu in 2011. Last year, she successfully reached the Broad Peak, making her the first Chinese woman to crest 13 eight-thousanders in a span of six years.

The eight-thousanders are the 14 highest peaks in the world that are more than 8,000 meters above sea level. All eight-thousanders are located in the Himalayan and Karakoram mountain ranges in Asia. Shishapangma is the 14th highest one at 8,027 meters (26,335 ft), which is located in south-central Tibet. Shishapangma was first climbed via the Northern Route on 2 May 1964 by a Chinese expedition led by Xu Jing.