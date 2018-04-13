LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

Advanced systems help PLA Navy submarines dive deeper

1
2018-04-13 15:44CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China has mastered air-independent propulsion (AIP) technology, which allows its non-nuclear submarines to reach the advanced level of similar systems in other parts of the world.

The Type 039-B submarine serving the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's East Sea Fleet has been equipped with the effective AIP system and noise reduction capabilities, allowing it to have increased propulsion performance and underwater endurance. This type of diesel-electric sub is a powerful weapon in the Chinese Navy.

Captain He Xiaojian told CGTN, "To win battles, we keep a close eye on our rivals, and focus on future combat waters. We have conducted training at offshore deep sea to test our overall capabilities to launch attacks, defend and take cover." As routine practice, they have also carried out live-fire drills to improve our anti-submarine and anti-ship abilities.

Technician Zhou Xiaohui is responsible for safely navigating the sub. He has been working on the job for 20 years. He said the submarine forms a pillar part of the naval force. Zhou told CGTN, "Given the conditions inside the submarine, it's a huge challenge to us both physically and mentally."

Space inside the submarine is limited, but its designers have worked out solutions to make full use of every space. Advanced technology along with high efficiency has improved the sub's combat capacity to help defend China's blue water.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.