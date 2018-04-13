LINE

City logo of Chongli officially unveiled

The city logo of Chongli, which will serve as a ski event venue for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, was officially unveiled on April 10.

The logo enhances the image of the city and enriches its cultural connotation, effectively making it into a glamorous international city, said Wang Biao, secretary of Chongli District Committee of CPC,during the launching ceremony.

Designed with elements such as snowy mountains, snow flakes, the Great Wall, green fields and skiing trials, the logo embodies the features of the city thereby suggesting it's a perfect place with blooming flowers in the spring, cool weather in the summer, beautiful scenery and leaves in the autumn and world-class ski resorts operating in the winter.

The mascot of the city was also released. Designed based on the figure of a chipmunk, the mascot carries a smile of confidence on its face, conveying the hospitality of the Chongli people.

　　

