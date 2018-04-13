China deals with more than 460 cases of copyright infringement

China dealt with more than 460 cases involving copyright infringement in the first three months of the year, the National Office for the Fight Against Pornography and Illegal Publications said Thursday.

More than 1.5 million illegal publications, including digital publications such as online literature, music, videos, and games, were confiscated, the office said.

The office published the following typical cases:

A suspect surnamed Chen conspired with six people to play a movie for the staff of more than 200 work units in Luzhou in southwest China's Sichuan Province without the authorization of the copyright owner from November 2016 to April 2017. The suspect allegedly collected illicit gains worth over 1 million yuan (about 159,000 U.S. dollars). All the seven offenders were arraigned. An investigation is underway.

Three suspects sold USB flash drives containing multiple items of computer software without authorization at online stores from 2015. The crime took place in Suqian in east China's Jiangsu Province, with more than 10 million yuan involved. The three were detained by the police but were released later on parole, pending further investigation.