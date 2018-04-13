LINE

Once obese, college student transforms into a bodybuilder

Zhang Shuai flexes his muscles during a provincial bodybuilding competition. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

After half a year of exercise and diet, Zhang Shuai has lost 30 kilograms and become a healthy, muscular man.

Zhang, 22, a senior at the Heilongjiang Institute of Technology, once was a lead player on his college basketball team.

But two years ago, an accidental injury led to a 40 kilogram weight gain within half a year. All kinds of inconveniences caused by obesity made him determined to lose weight.

The effect of a strict diet and exercises is obvious.

Furthermore, during the process, he became obsessed with bodybuilding and won the championship in a provincial bodybuilding competition.

Now, Zhang has become a part-time fitness instructor in a fitness center.

"In fact, the process brought me more than losing weight," he said. "I changed lots of unhealthy habits and my outlook has become more positive."

Zhang Shuai was obese before starting an exercise and diet regime. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

　　

