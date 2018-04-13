1,100-year-old stone tablet discovered in China

A stone tablet dating back to the Tang Dynasty was discovered in a farmer's backyard in Hebei Province, the local cultural protection authority announced on Thursday.

The tablet was discovered in Dongjianzhong Village in Linxi County. It measures 50 cm in height and width, and is 13 cm thick.

An inscription on the tablet has 368 characters, including the year 870, which remain intact after more than 1,100 years, according to Wan Wenli from the provincial metal and stone association.

The tablet had been kept in the farmer's backyard for generations before they realized its cultural value.

Wan said the discovery could shed light on research into funeral customs, society, and economy of the Tang Dynasty.