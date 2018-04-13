LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Odds

Man caught switching genuine Louis Vuitton wallet with fake in store

1
2018-04-13 13:26Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

A thief tried to pull a switcheroo at a Louis Vuitton (LV) outlet in China.

The suspect surnamed Yang swapped a men's wallet from the luxury brand's store in Shenzhen with a fake that he himself had previously been scammed into buying, Kankan News reported.

Surveillance video shows Yang posing as a customer and casually browsing the wallets.

He then picks up a wallet from the display shelf and quickly replaces it with the counterfeit, hiding the real thing under his jacket.

However, an employee quickly noticed the fake and called police.

Yang told officers he had bought his wallet on WeChat for 1,270 yuan ($202) believing it was genuine, only to be informed otherwise.

LV wallets average around 5,000 yuan, according to their official China website.

"He came to Shenzhen with one purpose - swap his copy for a real one," explained a Shenzhen police officer surnamed Xu.

Yang has been detained on theft charges.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.