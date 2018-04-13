Man caught switching genuine Louis Vuitton wallet with fake in store

A thief tried to pull a switcheroo at a Louis Vuitton (LV) outlet in China.

The suspect surnamed Yang swapped a men's wallet from the luxury brand's store in Shenzhen with a fake that he himself had previously been scammed into buying, Kankan News reported.

Surveillance video shows Yang posing as a customer and casually browsing the wallets.

He then picks up a wallet from the display shelf and quickly replaces it with the counterfeit, hiding the real thing under his jacket.

However, an employee quickly noticed the fake and called police.

Yang told officers he had bought his wallet on WeChat for 1,270 yuan ($202) believing it was genuine, only to be informed otherwise.

LV wallets average around 5,000 yuan, according to their official China website.

"He came to Shenzhen with one purpose - swap his copy for a real one," explained a Shenzhen police officer surnamed Xu.

Yang has been detained on theft charges.