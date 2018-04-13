China launches cloud platform to facilitate scientists: report

The Chinese Academy of Sciences launched a scientific cloud platforms to provide scientists with accessible, accurate and secure data services to drive research and innovation, Friday's China Daily reported.

The China Science and Technology Cloud, or CSTC, draws data from the academy's research institutes and major scientific installations, as well as many of China's top universities and private innovation centers.

It was created at the academy's Computer Network Information Center.

Applications are divided into five broad categories: data resources, cloud computing with AI and supercomputers, research software support, research community networks and outreach to foreign scientists and platforms.

"The CSTC aims to become the go-to platform to satisfy most data and cloud service needs from scientists and innovators in China," Liao Fangyu, director of the information center, was quoted as saying.

Li Jun, a researcher at the center and one of the key computer engineers behind the cloud service, said the platform already has more than 600,000 registered users and will continue to improve to satisfy ever-growing research needs.

"The platform is the cornerstone of the academy's effort to improve its data-related services and applications. It also promotes data sharing and transparency, so the next generation of young scientists can use our data to help their research," Li said.