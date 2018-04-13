Seminar on China in the new era held in London

A man reads a book of the second volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" before a seminar with the theme of "China in the New Era" in London, Britain, on April 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Isabel Infantes)

An international seminar with the theme of "China in the New Era" was held in London on Wednesday, as part of a series of activities to promote the launch of the second volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China in nine languages.

The seminar attracted more than 70 senior scholars and media representatives from China, Britain, the United States and Singapore. Relevant discussions have covered topics of the historical positioning and worldwide significance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, as well as China and the world in the new era.

Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has led the socialism with Chinese characteristics into a new era, has opened a new chapter in realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and has opened a new scroll that strengthens the integration of China with the world, said Jiang Jianguo, deputy head of Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and minister of the State Council Information Office.

Jiang stressed that in the new era, China will create more opportunities for global development, open the door of opening-up even wider to countries all over the world, enhance exchanges with different civilizations and contribute more deeply to the building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Zheng Bijian, chairman of China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy, said the context of "China in the new era" comes from the development process of socialism with Chinese characteristics linked to economic globalization.

He said the important idea of building a community with a shared future for mankind proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping brought the concepts of convergence of interests and community of shared interests, developed through "interdependence" created in economic globalization, to a new historical height.

The fourth round of economic globalization where countries achieve shared growth through discussion and collaboration is approaching, Zheng said.

It is more important than ever that we follow the trends of our times, make concerted efforts to address challenges through global cooperation, and redouble our efforts to expand and deepen the convergence of interests of all parties and to develop all-dimensional and multi-level communities of common interests, he added.

Former Spanish Prime Minister Felipe Gonzalez said that in the face of the globalization process, isolationism should not be adopted. Instead, all countries should strengthen the coordination of global governance and explore the convergence of interests.

He highlighted that China, as a force for stability and support for cooperation in the process of globalization, is constantly opening up and seeking common interests with other countries to create a community of shared interests.

Liu Xiaoming, China's ambassador to Britain, said reading China in the new era is a necessity to seize opportunities in China, is the call of the times to build a community with a shared future for mankind, and is a necessary step to narrow down the "cognitive gap" between China and the West.

He appeals the public to fully understand the CPC, profoundly read Xi Jinping: The Governance of China and study China's national conditions, in a bid to better understand China in the new era.

Nathan Gardels, co-founder of the Berggruen Institute, said the West and China need to understand each other's development goals and seek common grounds for common interests. The starting point is an international seminar like this one that helps the West better understand Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the Socialism with Chinese Characteristics.

Martin Jacques, a senior fellow at the Cambridge University, told Xinhua that the world today lacks a sense of direction in the future. It is at this time that China has proposed its own new perspectives on the future.

He believes that the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind proposed by Xi in the current era of globalization is an important foundation for the development of human society.

"China's own great changes and its perception of the future are very important. If we look at it in a more profound sense, China is the future," he said.

The event was jointly organized by China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy, China International Publishing Group and 21st Century Council and supported by the Chinese embassy in Britain.