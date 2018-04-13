Book contributes China's solutions to global tests

A foreigner reads the second volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China. (Photo provided to China Daily)

It is all the more important for China to push globalization forward at a time when the world is becoming more unpredictable, a former prime minister of Italy said at the launch of the second volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China in nine languages.

Speaking at the ceremony in London on Wednesday, Mario Monti said President Xi Jinping's vision of building a community of shared future for mankind is crucial now the United States is resorting to unilateralism and protectionism.

"To have a national leader but also a global leader like President Xi Jinping presenting his vision for the very long term, exactly the opposite of facing unpredictability, is very important," he said. "I think it's normal that each national leader tries to pursue first the interest of his or her own country, but the problem is that we should be mature enough to understand that even the largest of the countries these days can't lead in a sustainable way, unless this is a part of the cohesive and harmonious growth of the international system."

Versions of Xi's book in traditional Chinese characters, English, French, Spanish, German, Russian, Japanese, Arabic and Portuguese were unveiled in the presence of 300 political, business, academic, and publishing industry leaders from 14 countries.

The new book follows the successful publication of the first volume, which was produced in 2014 and is available in 24 languages.

As part of the launch, a seminar themed "China in the New Era" was held on the same day, offering a platform for scholars to discuss two key concepts proposed by Xi - Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the building of a community of shared future for mankind.

Jiang Jianguo, minister of the State Council Information Office, said the concepts contribute China's solutions to the issues facing the world.

"We should have an open mind and seek common ground while shelving our differences, and work together to build a community of shared future for mankind," he added.

Liu Xiaoming, China's ambassador to the United Kingdom, said the world needs to understand China in the new era in order to seize the "Chinese opportunities".

West is "turning inward"

And global scholars and political leaders also praised the book and China's commitment to globalization at a time when the West is turning inward.

Martin Jacques, author of When China Rules the World, said: "The West has kind of lost the plot and is blighted by decay and decline. The world needs a new vision and sense of direction. In a remarkable fashion, China has stepped forward with a new idea of the future. A shared destiny of a common future offered by China is fundamental to a world which is being transformed by globalization."

Nick Clegg, former deputy prime minister of the UK, said the role of China is of "axiomatic and fundamental importance", both to the future of China and the world, because a number of Western democracies are enduring a period of disruption and introversion.

"So, if the Chinese leadership is able to look outward and act with responsibility for the wider world, that I think will be of huge significance," Clegg said. "We are living in a very dangerous time where there is a great deal of economic, social, and possibly military volatility, and we need cool heads and wise minds to make sure that we get through this phase of global history as peacefully as we can."

Felipe Gonzalez, a former prime minister of Spain, said: "China is continuing to open up and is looking for shared interests. Globalization is a positive for the whole of mankind and I hope China can become a stabilizing force. We should have rules that are consented by all of us, so that building a community of shared future for mankind can become a reality."