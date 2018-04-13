Beijing puts forward measures aimed at bringing in more foreign talent

Beijing's decision to improve services for foreign talents will encourage more foreigners to stay and contribute their expertise to the city, Liang Haiming, chairman and chief economist of the China Silk Road iValley Research Institute, told the Global Times on Thursday.

China's capital city issued an official document on April 2 aiming to attract more foreign talents to live and work in the Chinese capital.

The document indicated that construction of international communities will be accelerated in Beijing as part of plan to create a better environment for foreigners.

Foreign children will also be guaranteed a proper education.

"It is an important decision to help foreigners settle down in Beijing. If foreigners are able to stay together with their families, they are more likely to put down roots," Liang Haiming said.

The document addresses the issue of giving strong support to foreign talents in their professional careers.

Foreigners will receive more support in financing, and will get chances to participate in or even lead national or municipal scientific programs.

"Companies and public institutions will encounter fewer impediments in hiring foreigners once the document is enforced. And this will promote companies' development and competitiveness," Liang added.

Foreign talents in Beijing will have more opportunities to receive a variety of international medical insurance and supplementary pension insurance packages, read the document.

In addition, Beijing will also improve customs services to provide more convenient entry and exit procedures, and facilitate foreigners' application for permanent residence.