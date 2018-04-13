LINE

China to promote AI in universities

2018-04-13 Xinhua

China will push forward artificial intelligence (AI) development in universities, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

To that end, the MOE issued a detailed action plan saying that Chinese universities should have optimized systems that fit both scientific innovation especially new-generation AI development and disciplinary growth by 2020. By 2030, they will be the core of the world's main AI innovation centers, capable of providing China with technical support and professionals.

The plan asks for interdisciplinary links of AI with subjects like computer science, mathematics, physics, psychology, and sociology. It also calls for strengthened fundamental research, establishment of more AI centers, a high-level think tank, as well as international cooperation.

According to Science and Technology Daily, 19 universities added majors in intelligent science and technology in 2017.

Also, a program, organized by organizations including the MOE in hopes of training AI talent, started in April. It will help train 500 university teachers and 5,000 students over five years.

　　

