LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Beijing: Reports of visa denials for Australian officials 'groundless'

1
2018-04-13 09:03chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Beijing on Thursday said that reports about denying Australian officials visas to China are groundless and do not exist.

Reuters quoted the Australian Financial Review as saying this week China had denied visas to Australian government officials to attend a major trade show.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull acknowledged on Thursday that legislation aimed at preventing foreign interference in politics had soured ties with China.

China always insists on developing friendly relations with other countries on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, Geng said at a daily news briefing.

"Any allegation saying China is intervening or infiltrating other countries is totally baseless and has ulterior motives," he said, adding that he hopes the relevant sides will respect objective facts and correctly view China's development.

He also noted that healthy and stable China-Australia relations conform to the interests of their people, and hopes Australia will work in the same direction with China.

China hopes Australia do more to promote mutual trust and bilateral cooperation on the basis of mutual respect and equal treatment to ensure that China-Australia relations move forward on the right track, he added.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.