China beat Jordan 8-1 in AFC Women's Asian Cup 2018

China on Thursday beat Jordan 8-1 in their third game in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2018.

Before facing Jordan, China whitewashed Thailand and the Philippines and secured a spot in the tournament's semifinals as well as a place at next year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

It was a sweeping victory for the Chinese team today with midfielder Wang Shuang scoring a hat-trick.

The first half of the game, which took place at the Amman International Stadium, ended with 2-1 in favor of the Chinese team, but in the second half goals started to follow.

Thailand beat the Philippines 3-1 in the second match on Thursday to finish second in Group A.

Thailand secured the AFC Women's Asian Cup semifinals for the first time in 32 years and thus securing qualification for a second successive FIFA Women's World Cup.

Thailand's forward Kanjana Sung-Ngoen scored in the 28th and 53rd minutes, while midfielder Silawan Intamee scored in the 62nd minute.

Philippines only goal was scored by defender Jesse Shugg.