Chinese premier calls for more pragmatic cooperation with Indonesia

2018-04-13 Xinhua

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with Indonesia's Presidential Envoy and Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in Beijing on Thursday.

Li said China and Indonesia share broad common interests, and China is willing to link the Belt and Road Initiative with Indonesia's development strategies.

China and Indonesia lifted bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2013.

Li said China is willing to work with Indonesia to maintain close high-level visits, make use of their advantages of economic complementarities, cooperate more in infrastructure, investment, and industrial capacity to benefit the two peoples and contribute more to regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Pandjaitan said Indonesia is willing to promote the synergy of development strategies of two countries and deepen pragmatic cooperation to realize win-win results.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi also met with Pandjaitan on Thursday.

　　

