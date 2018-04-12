Chinese president calls for establishment of world-class naval force

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for efforts to build the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy into a world-class force.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the remark during a naval review in the South China Sea.

A total of 48 naval vessels, 76 aircraft and more than 10,000 officers and sailors participated in the largest navy parade since its founding.

Onboard the destroyer Changsha, President Xi reviewed the service personnel of PLA Navy and made an important speech.

The navy must comprehensively implement the fundamental principle and system of the Party's absolute leadership, Xi stressed.

He called for efforts to deepen reform and advance technology innovation.

The PLA Navy should work to develop the new type of combat forces, build up modern maritime combat system and strengthen the capability of fulfilling diversified military missions, he added.

Xi also watched the training of J-15 fighter jets, which took off from the Liaoning aircraft carrier.