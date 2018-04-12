Baidu has long-term plans for short video

China's internet giant Baidu plans to improve its short video platform for knowledge sharing.

It was announced by Shen Dou, vice president of Baidu, in Beijing on April 10 to kick off an alliance called Aizhishi (pronouncing as "loving knowledge") for short video producers and relevant content providers to better share knowledge among the public.

Baidu Baike, operated by Baidu, is the largest Chinese online encyclopedia, with 15 million entries and 400 million daily visits. The new short video alliance will be based in the encyclopedia and other online Baidu platforms, using experience sharing to improve quality of the entries and offer more interactions with users.

Statistics offered by Baidu show half of the world's internet traffic on mobile devices is dominated by short videos, and the number will rise to 75 percent within the next three years.

"It has become the most important goal for short video users to get knowledge," Shen said. "It's a revolution to make knowledge into short clips and get it widely spread."

Baidu also promised to give content providers bonuses through diverse business models to encourage more original short videos with depth and creativity. To better control quality, only 100 members are invited into the alliance in this quarter of the year.