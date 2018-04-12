LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Radio telescope captures neutron star's 'glitch' for first time

1
2018-04-12 13:43Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Scientists in Australian State of Tasmania have become the first to capture the Vela Pulsar "glitch," it has been revealed Thursday.

Over 1,000 light years away, the 20-km wide neutron star weighs one and half times the Earth's sun and like all pulsars, it rotates extremely rapidly, in this case around 11 times per second.

But unknown to scientists, in some cases, a pulsar will abruptly change rotation rates and this is what researchers referred to as a "glitch."

"No one has ever observed a glitch happen with a radio telescope large enough to see the individual pulses coming from the pulsar," University of Tasmania PhD candidate Jim Palfreyman said.

With a glitch taking place approximately once every three years, Palfreyman and his colleagues at the CSIRO and the Auckland University of Technology have spent the past four years monitoring the Vela Pulsar for the moment to happen.

"It's a bit like an earthquake, no one can predict one," Palfreyman said.

"We knew that if we could capture the glitch and the individual pulses it would provide us a wealth of information, including how matter behaves at extreme temperatures and pressures."

Using a state of the art 26-metre radio telescope at the Mount Pleasant Observatory in Tasmania along with a 30-metre radio telescope South Australia, it seems Palfreyman and his team may have unlocked the reason for the so called glitch.

"The way the glitch occurs is quite complex where the superfluid core of the star spins separately from the hard crust on the outside," he explained.

"Then after about three years the core grabs the crust, which is slowing down, and speeds it up, causing the glitch to occur."

"By capturing the glitch, and the individual pulses, it helps us to better understand the "equation of state, which is how matter behaves in different environments."

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.