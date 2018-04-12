LINE

A doctor's tale of two cities and dedication to patients

2018-04-12

Fan Yunwei, the chief physician in the department of ophthalmology at Beijing Children's Hospital, has been working between two cities on Wednesdays since 2016. Known for her kindly nature to her little patients, she is well-respected in the field of ophthalmology.

Baoding Children's Hospital in Hebei province is now under the management of Beijing Children's Hospital, and Fan is among the first group of doctors to work there. Since then, she's split her life between Beijing and Baoding.

Every Wednesday, she starts her day at 5:30 in the morning. After settling her daughter, she takes the 7:27 train heading to Baoding, reaches the hospital around 8:30 and then finishes her day at 4 pm. At the hospital, she usually eats a very quick and simple breakfast and begins rounds in the wards. Patients are everything to her.

She always wears a smile on her face and encouraging words naturally flow with her gentle voice.

Anything she carries can be a toy for a child to play with, such as a pen, a notebook and even a flashlight, thus she is really popular among her little patients.

　　

