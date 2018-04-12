LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Nearly 100 mln Chinese have chronic pulmonary disease: report

1
2018-04-12 10:36Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A national study has found that China has nearly 100 million people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Thursday's China Daily reported.

The findings made the respiratory condition among the country's biggest public health concerns, said the report.

According to the study published recently in the international medical journal The Lancet, 8.6 percent of nearly 51,000 participants 20 years or older had the disease, with the elderly and smokers at higher risk. More than 40 percent of smokers over 60 have COPD.

People with COPD are more likely to develop heart disease, lung cancer and many other health conditions.

"The study further alerts us to the severity of COPD, an underestimated health threat here, and one that is expected to rise further due to the heavy smoking epidemic and aging trend," said Wang Chen, a top Chinese respiratory disease expert who leads the study.

Numbers from China's National Health Commission showed that COPD killed more than 870,000 Chinese in 2016, about 9 percent of disease-related deaths.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.