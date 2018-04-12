Forbidden City managers to build north Beijing annex

The management team of the Forbidden City will open a "cultural paradise" for the public within three years in northwestern Beijing, a Palace Museum director said Wednesday.

The preliminary design for the building, about 30 kilometers from the Forbidden City itself, has basically been completed and construction should commence this year, Shan Jixiang, director of the Palace Museum, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

"We want to build a cultural paradise for visitors with all the resources we have," Shan said. "By also combining the spirit and modern technique, we are offering more opportunities to improve the Palace Museum itself."

The newly renovated buildings near Shangzhuang in Haidian district will focus on the conservation and exhibition of antiquities and will also include a digital library of the Forbidden City collection, Shan said.

The annex will include a cultural communication center, horticultural research center, a center for restoration and exhibition of cultural relics and a science and technology branch, Shan explained.

The new building will boost the museum's restoration and horticultural research.

The complex will cover more than 100,000 square meters, China National Radio reported Tuesday.

The museum displays 2 percent of all its collected relics, the Beijing-based radio station said.

The plan is to increase that ratio to 10 percent by 2025, Shan was quoted as saying.

The Palace Museum has managed the Forbidden City since 1925.