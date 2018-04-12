LINE

Key documents on CPC Central Committee plenum published

Key documents of the third plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee were published on Wednesday.

Also published was a book written to help the public understand the documents. It includes a piece by General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping, explaining the decision on deepening reform of Party and state institutions at the plenary session, said Xin Guangwei, editor-in-chief of the People's Publishing House.

Xin said Xi's piece had never been made public before. Seven articles written by other Party and state leaders on the matter were also included.

Zhang Yongjun, an official at the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said these publications are the most fundamental and authoritative materials for all Party members to study and implement the spirit of the plenary session.

　　

