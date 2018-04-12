LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Chinese researchers find three new breast cancer susceptibility genes

1
2018-04-12 09:49Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese researchers have added three genes to the list of genes that are likely to cause breast cancer, and expanded the scope of genetic screening for tumors.

More than 90 susceptibility loci of breast cancer have been identified. Researchers from the Second Hospital of Anhui Medical University have not only verified the well-established genes, but also identified three new ones that have a functional role in the growth of breast cancer cells. They are C21orf58, ZNF526, and 7q21.11.

The research led by Zhang Bo was published in the latest issue of "Cancer Research."

"The discovery of these new genes will help to understand the genetic mechanisms of breast cancer and better assess the risks of the disease," said Tang Tong, a surgeon at the hospital.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, and China has a very high incidence and death rate. The rate of new incidences of breast cancer in China is twice the world average.

The research will help adjust breast cancer screening methods and scope, according to researchers.

"For high-risk women, screening can be started in advance so that the disease can be detected as soon as possible and treatment measures can be taken," said Tang.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.