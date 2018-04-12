Chinese researchers find three new breast cancer susceptibility genes

Chinese researchers have added three genes to the list of genes that are likely to cause breast cancer, and expanded the scope of genetic screening for tumors.

More than 90 susceptibility loci of breast cancer have been identified. Researchers from the Second Hospital of Anhui Medical University have not only verified the well-established genes, but also identified three new ones that have a functional role in the growth of breast cancer cells. They are C21orf58, ZNF526, and 7q21.11.

The research led by Zhang Bo was published in the latest issue of "Cancer Research."

"The discovery of these new genes will help to understand the genetic mechanisms of breast cancer and better assess the risks of the disease," said Tang Tong, a surgeon at the hospital.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, and China has a very high incidence and death rate. The rate of new incidences of breast cancer in China is twice the world average.

The research will help adjust breast cancer screening methods and scope, according to researchers.

"For high-risk women, screening can be started in advance so that the disease can be detected as soon as possible and treatment measures can be taken," said Tang.