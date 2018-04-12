China refutes Australia's claim on moves in Pacific region

China on Wednesday rejected an Australian official's claim on China's moves in the Pacific region, and said the claim is false.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment responding to reports that said a senior Australian official said Australia would view the establishment of any foreign military bases in Pacific island countries and neighbors of Australia with great concern. There were also reports that China was negotiating with Vanuatu to establish a military base in the Pacific nation.

Geng said what the Australian side claimed was untrue and Vanuatu has made a clarification.

The pragmatic cooperation between China and the South Pacific island countries in various fields has effectively promoted the economic and social development of the countries concerned and was warmly welcomed by the governments and people of those countries, Geng said.

"The South Pacific island countries are not in the sphere of influence of any country, and some Australian people should stop interfering in the internal affairs of other countries," said Geng. "It is better for them to do more practical things for the development of those countries rather than 'making trouble out of nothing'."