LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Mainland supports Taiwan businesses investing on mainland: spokesperson

1
2018-04-12 08:44Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A Chinese mainland spokesperson said here Wednesday that the mainland has always supported and protected Taiwan enterprises and Taiwan compatriots to invest on the mainland.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, told a press conference that as the mainland continues to open up, Taiwan businessmen and companies, if they follows the economic progress of the mainland, would post better development.

"We are willing to share the development opportunities with our Taiwan compatriots, and deepen the cross-Strait communication and cooperation economically and culturally, to bring tangible benefits to Taiwan compatriots," Ma said.

Ma said that the mainland continued to carry out preferential policies towards Taiwan compatriots living, working and studying on the mainland.

The preferential policies are applied in cultural, financial, and social communication, among others, according to Ma.

Ma also said the increased number of Taiwan students applying for mainland colleges showed that the development of the mainland and the opportunities it provides have become more and more appealing to Taiwan youngsters.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.