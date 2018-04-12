LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Wang's visit to rekindle Japan dialogue

1
2018-04-12 08:32China Daily Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Beijing and Tokyo have agreed to end the eight-year stall of their high-level economic dialogue with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi making his first official visit to Japan starting on Sunday.

Since becoming foreign minister in 2013, Wang has yet to pay an official visit to the country in which he once served as China's ambassador.

During the visit from Sunday to Tuesday, Wang will co-chair the fourth China-Japan High-level Economic Dialogue with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang announced on Wednesday.

Experts said the visit and the dialogue's resumption mark major progress in improving the countries'bilateral ties, which fell to a record low in 2012, the year Japan unilaterally decided to "nationalize" China's Diaoyu Islands.

The dialogue, the countries'highest-level bilateral exchange forum in economic affairs, saw its first three rounds in 2007, 2009 and 2010, gathering leading officials from ministries in charge of areas such as commerce, foreign affairs and treasury.

The fourth dialogue will be held in Tokyo on Monday, and "officials in charge of relevant departments under the two governments will attend", the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Wednesday.

Geng said Wang's official visit serves as a measure to boost high-level exchanges and communication.

The two sides are expected to increase mutual trust, accumulate more consensus, manage and control divergences and consolidate the improving momentum of China-Japan ties, Geng said.

Jiang Ruiping, vice-president of China Foreign Affairs University and an expert on the Japanese economy, said Wang's visit and the dialogue will make it possible for the two sides to address together a range of key economic issues in bilateral, regional and global contexts.

As the world's second-and third-largest economies, China and Japan have both the duty and the ability to boost global economic governance, stabilize world trade, currency and investment, and tackle the impulses that frustrate globalization, Jiang said.

Their bilateral trade ended a five-year decline last year as a result of the recovery of global trade and investment as well as the thawing bilateral political ties, Jiang said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.