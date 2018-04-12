LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Austria sets up consulate general in China's Chengdu

1
2018-04-12 01:47Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Austria has set up a consulate general in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen attending the opening ceremony Wednesday.

Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said the consulate general in Chengdu would help deepen cooperation between China and Austria in foreign affairs, economy, science, education and culture, and boost exchanges between people from the two countries.

Chengdu is the economic hub of southwest China, and Sichuan is known as home to giant pandas.

Five cubs have been born in Austria after pandas Yang Yang and Long Hui arrived there in 2003. The father, 16-year-old Long Hui, died in 2016.

Three of the cubs have been returned to Chengdu according to the agreement between the two countries.

Van der Bellen said the giant pandas were very popular in Austria, and they hope a male panda can be sent to Austria to see more cubs born.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also attended the ceremony.

Chengdu is the last stop for the Austrian delegation to China. On Sunday, leadership of the two countries agreed to establish a Sino-Austrian friendly strategic partnership and advance bilateral pragmatic cooperation.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.