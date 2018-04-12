Austria sets up consulate general in China's Chengdu

Austria has set up a consulate general in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen attending the opening ceremony Wednesday.

Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said the consulate general in Chengdu would help deepen cooperation between China and Austria in foreign affairs, economy, science, education and culture, and boost exchanges between people from the two countries.

Chengdu is the economic hub of southwest China, and Sichuan is known as home to giant pandas.

Five cubs have been born in Austria after pandas Yang Yang and Long Hui arrived there in 2003. The father, 16-year-old Long Hui, died in 2016.

Three of the cubs have been returned to Chengdu according to the agreement between the two countries.

Van der Bellen said the giant pandas were very popular in Austria, and they hope a male panda can be sent to Austria to see more cubs born.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also attended the ceremony.

Chengdu is the last stop for the Austrian delegation to China. On Sunday, leadership of the two countries agreed to establish a Sino-Austrian friendly strategic partnership and advance bilateral pragmatic cooperation.