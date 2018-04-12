UK, foreign politicians not on Royal wedding guest list

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not invited British Prime Minister Theresa May or U.S. President Donald Trump to the royal wedding, scheduled for May 19 at Windsor Castle in England, press reports said Wednesday.

The couple will not have an official list of political leaders on the guest list for the wedding. Former U.S. President Barack Obama has also missed out on an invitation, the reports said.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said, "It has been decided that an official list of political leaders -- both UK and international -- is not required for Prince Harry and Ms Markle's wedding."

Harry and his bride-to-be have picked 600 guests they have a direct relationship with to watch them exchange their wedding vows on May 19 at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.

By contrast, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2011 wedding had leading figures from national life and foreign heads of state or their representatives at the Westminster Abbey ceremony.