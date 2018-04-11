China develops cutting-edge chip for automatic control

China has developed a measurement and control chip that is used in automatic control, according to its developer on Wednesday.

This measurement and control chip is a core component of automation. China used to rely on imports from countries such as the United States and Japan, said the Beijing Aerospace Automatic Control Institute of the Chinese Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) on its official website.

Jiang Penglong, project manager of the chip development said that the development of automatic control technology is inseparable from this kind of measurement and control chip. With the wide application of automatic control technology in daily life, China's demand for measurement and control chips is increasing.

"Taking the elevator as an example, when the passenger presses the floor button, he or she actually passes the information through the measurement and control chip, which sends instructions to the elevator," Jiang said.

The development of the chip is based on rocket measurement and control technology and can be widely applied in various fields.

"Our chip can not only replace imports but also outperforms many imported chips. The operating frequency of imported chips is only a few tens of megabytes. The chips we have developed can reach hundreds of megabytes, and they are superior in terms of processing capability and integration level," Jiang said.