LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China develops cutting-edge chip for automatic control

1
2018-04-11 16:54Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China has developed a measurement and control chip that is used in automatic control, according to its developer on Wednesday.

This measurement and control chip is a core component of automation. China used to rely on imports from countries such as the United States and Japan, said the Beijing Aerospace Automatic Control Institute of the Chinese Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) on its official website.

Jiang Penglong, project manager of the chip development said that the development of automatic control technology is inseparable from this kind of measurement and control chip. With the wide application of automatic control technology in daily life, China's demand for measurement and control chips is increasing.

"Taking the elevator as an example, when the passenger presses the floor button, he or she actually passes the information through the measurement and control chip, which sends instructions to the elevator," Jiang said.

The development of the chip is based on rocket measurement and control technology and can be widely applied in various fields.

"Our chip can not only replace imports but also outperforms many imported chips. The operating frequency of imported chips is only a few tens of megabytes. The chips we have developed can reach hundreds of megabytes, and they are superior in terms of processing capability and integration level," Jiang said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.