Facial recognition at a concert leads to arrest of cyber fugitive

In most places, locating a single man among tens of thousands of people would be an impossible mission, but facial recognition helped police do this in Jiangxi Province recently.

A man was arrested by police in Nanchang, the provincial capital of east China's Jiangxi Province on Sunday with the help of facial recognition, captured while he was at a Jacky Cheung concert.

According to police in Nanchang, the 31-year-old, identified as Ao, had been wanted by the police in Zhangshu, a city in the center of the province due to involvement in an economic case. They located the man on the auditorium at the very beginning of Jacky's concert by means of a facial recognition system installed at the concert.

Obviously, Ao did not expect to be found among thousands of other people. He told the police that he drove some 80 kilometers from Zhangshu to Nanchang for the concert and was astounded when the police arrested him.

Facial recognition, a complicated computer application which can verify people from digital images or videos is not unfamiliar to those in China, and the system is not limited to tracking criminals. It has been applied to smart phones, cameras and public security.

According to Beijing Capital International Airport, a smart passenger security system based on facial recognition has been launched at Terminal 2 to increase the speed of security checks. The system can automatically link passengers with their information. The smart system can finish the security checks of 266 people per hour – about 100 more than the traditional security check system.

China's development in facial recognition has been recognized by other countries. Malaysia is set to introduce the technology to its residential communities for management, according to China.com.