Seven missing, 13 injured in vehicle explosion in NW China

Seven people went missing and 13 people were injured after a blast hit a vehicle carrying explosives in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

The explosion occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday in Pusan village of Zhen'an County, according to a statement of the county government.

The vehicle was registered in central China's Henan Province and was commissioned to send explosives to a warehouse near the village. It was parked near the village at the time of explosion.

Seven people remain unaccounted for following the blast, and 13 have been hospitalized. County government staff said the site is still in chaos and details are still emerging.

Further investigation is under way.