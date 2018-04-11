LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Seven missing, 13 injured in vehicle explosion in NW China

1
2018-04-11 15:06Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Seven people went missing and 13 people were injured after a blast hit a vehicle carrying explosives in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

The explosion occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday in Pusan village of Zhen'an County, according to a statement of the county government.

The vehicle was registered in central China's Henan Province and was commissioned to send explosives to a warehouse near the village. It was parked near the village at the time of explosion.

Seven people remain unaccounted for following the blast, and 13 have been hospitalized. County government staff said the site is still in chaos and details are still emerging.

Further investigation is under way.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.