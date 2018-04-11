LINE

Zhou Enlai's memoir released at London Book Fair

The English edition of a memoir of Zhou Enlai, the first premier of the People's Republic of China (PRC), was launched at the 2018 London Book Fair on Wednesday.

"My Uncle Zhou Enlai", written by the late premier's nephew Zhou Erliu and published by the Yilin Press of China in collaboration with British publisher Alain Charles Asia, is a treasure trove of anecdotes, photographs, and letters and poems by Zhou Enlai as well as other records, some of which were never published before.

At the book launch, Yang Xiaokun, minister counselor at the Chinese embassy in London, praised the publication, saying it would help more people know about the late Chinese leader.

The book fair started Tuesday and will run through Thursday. Some 1,500 exhibitors from 120 countries and regions are taking part in the annual cultural event.

　　

