Eating world's hottest pepper lands man in hospital

Eating the hottest pepper in the world is no joke, as a man discovered at his expense, after a bite of the "Carolina Reaper" gave him massive headaches and necessitated an emergency visit to the hospital.

The 34-year-old took part in a hot pepper eating contest in New York and the "Carolina Reaper" gave him excruciating thunderclap headaches, finally forcing him to visit a hospital emergency room, British Medical Journal Care Reports said Monday.

A CT angiography of his brain showed he was suffering from cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome (RCVS), or unexpected narrowing of arteries, leading to the headaches.

Fortunately, it was reversible and the report said his condition improved with supportive care. A second examination five weeks later showed the abnormality had been resolved.