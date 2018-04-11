7 missing, 13 injured after vehicle explosion

Seven people went missing and 13 were injured after a vehicle carrying dangerous chemicals exploded late Tuesday night in a village in Northwest China, Beijing News reported.

The accident happened in Pusadian village, Yuehe town, Zhen'an county, Shaanxi province at around 11:50 pm.

The victims have been hospitalized.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

The county authorities responded immediately, mobilizing relevant departments including public security, fire control and safety supervision. An emergency team was established to handle the case.