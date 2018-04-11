One in 20 adults in England feel lonely: survey

Five percent of adults in England, or one in 20 say they often or always feel lonely, and 16 percent of adults reported feeling lonely sometimes and 24 percent occasionally, a survey published Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed.

The official statistics agency is carrying out the study as part of work it is doing to help the government devise a strategy to alleviate loneliness.

Data from a community life survey also reveals that women report feeling lonely more often than men, with those single or widowed at particular risk of experiencing loneliness more often.

ONS said their study identified three profiles of people at particular risk from loneliness: widowed older homeowners living alone with long-term health conditions, unmarried middle-aged people with long-term health conditions and young people living in rented accommodation with little trust and sense of belonging to the area where they live.

Around 10 percent of young people aged 16 to 24 say they often or always feel lonely, three times more than adults aged 75 or over.

Younger people aged 16 to 24 also top the list of those saying they feel lonely some of the time, representing over 22 percent of their age group.

Meanwhile, married homeowners in good health living with others have the lowest likelihood of loneliness, said ONS.

In general, more than 22 percent say they never feel lonely.

ONS Assistant Director Dawn Snape said: "As part of our work on national wellbeing, we have spent time examining the characteristics and circumstances that are associated with people's feelings of loneliness."

"Today's findings can be used to develop policy and initiatives that are targeted to support those at greatest risk of loneliness," said Snape.

British Prime Minister Theresa May recently announced the development of a strategy to alleviate loneliness in response to a report by the Commission on Loneliness.