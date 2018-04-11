Book detailing China's role in shared human future launched at London Book Fair

Photo taken on April 10, 2018 shows Professor Martin Albrow's books, China's Role in a Shared Human Future, at the 2018 London Book Fair in London, Britain. The English edition of Prof. Martin Albrow's book, China's Role in a Shared Human Future, was launched Tuesday at the 2018 London Book Fair. (Xinhua/Ray Tang)

The English edition of Prof. Martin Albrow's book, China's Role in a Shared Human Future, was launched Tuesday at the 2018 London Book Fair.

Albrow, renowned sociologist, pioneer of the theory of globalization and author of the book, offers a new perspective for observing the impact of China's development on the world.

The book explores China's role as a leading power in the international community, based on comparative research on Max Weber's classic sociological theory and current, cutting-edge theories and practice.

"The main purpose of the book was to show the rest of the world that China has a very sophisticated way of thinking about the globe, about leadership and what China can achieve in the world. The idea of this book is to go to the world and tell them that China has a good understanding of global issues, and it's very well prepared to contribute positively to the world," Albrow told Xinhua.

Albrow, a fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences (UK), said that the world's geo-political situation is such that the United States is in a very uncertain place, and China has now reasoned "in an extraordinary manner".

For instance, at the moment China invests more in renewable energy than the rest of the world put together, noted Albrow.

He believes China is certain to become an important force for the promotion of global peace and cooperation within multilateral institutions, especially under the framework of the United Nations.

It is believed that the joint publication of this book, by New World Press and Global China Press, will provide a deeper understanding of China's world outlook and behavior to more people around the globe, marking a groundbreaking theoretical contribution with major academic and social significance.

The 2018 London Book Fair kicked off Tuesday and will run until Thursday. With more than 1,500 exhibitors from over 120 countries, the event is expected to draw more than 25,000 visitors this year.