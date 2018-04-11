China cracks down on 'dirty jokes' by closing app, WeChat account

Chinese authorities Tuesday closed an app and account on social network WeChat for publishing "vulgar and improper content."

Operated by news website Toutiao, the app and WeChat account was called "Neihan Duanzi", a Chinese euphemism for "dirty jokes," according to a press release from the State Administration of Radio and Television.

Earlier this month, Toutiao was told by the administration to remedy the publishing of obscene and violent content on its website and broadcasting video programs without proper licenses.

The administration discovered the dirty jokes app and WeChat account when supervising the company's correction measures.