Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned with a nerve agent, along with her father, an ex-Russian spy, in Britain last month was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, according to BBC.

Yulia, 33, has been discharged from Salisbury District Hospital, Christine Blanshard, medical director of the hospital, told reporters and her father could be discharged in due course.

"We have now discharged Yulia," Blanshard said. "This is not the end of her treatment, but marks a significant milestone."

"Her father has also made good progress," Blanshard said. "On Friday I announced he was no longer in a critical condition. Although he is recovering more slowly than Yulia, we hope that he too will be able to leave hospital in due course."

Yulia has been taken to a secure location, the BBC said.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, were found slumped unconscious on a bench in Salisbury last month.

Britain blamed Russia for the poisoning and asked it to explain what happened, but Russia denies any involvement and has suggested that Britain itself carried out the attack to stoke anti-Russian hysteria.

Both have subsequently accused each other of trying to deceive the world with an array of claims, counter-claims and threats.

The crisis has led to the biggest wave of tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats in recent memory.

In a short statement issued through police last week, Yulia said: "I woke up over a week ago now and am glad to say my strength is growing daily."

She said she had found the incident "disorientating", without providing any further details on the attack.

(With inputs from wires)