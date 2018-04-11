Kim Jong Un confirms to meet with South Korean president on April 27

Kim Jong Un, the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has confirmed a summit meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on April 27 in the truce village of Panmunjom, official media reported on Tuesday.

The DPRK central television and Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim chaired a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) on Monday.

In his report to the meeting, Kim mentioned the summit meeting, saying that talks will be held at the "House of Peace" in the southern part of Panmunjom on April 27, according to the KCNA.