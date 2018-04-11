LINE

Chinese foreign minister extends condolences over fatal bus crash in Canada

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has sent a message of condolences to Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland over a fatal bus accident that killed more than a dozen members of a Canadian junior hockey team.

In the message sent on Monday, Wang expressed profound condolences over the deaths of the victims and showed sincere sympathy to the injured and the families of the victims.

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos team, who were on their way to play in a game in the semifinal series of a provincial Junior Hockey League in Saskatchewan Province in southwestern Canada, was hit by a truck on the highway around 6:00 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) Friday.

Fifteen people were killed and several others were injured.

　　

