Chinese vice premier stresses natural resource development, protection


2018-04-11 09:15Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng (L), also member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the inauguration ceremony of the newly-formed Ministry of Natural Resources and inspects the ministry in Beijing, capital of China, April 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has demanded efforts to balance development and protection of natural resources.

Han, also member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection at the newly-formed Ministry of Natural Resources.

He said efforts should be made to arrange internal organs and personnel under the ministry to ensure better environmental protection, restoration, and management.

As part of a massive cabinet restructuring plan unveiled last month, the ministry was formed to oversee the development and protection of natural resources as well as set up and implement a spatial planning system.

Han urged the ministry to accelerate the establishment of mechanisms to improve environmental protection and restoration, and balance resource development and protection.

He also demanded better implementation of the institution reform, transformation of government functions, and improvement of government services.

　　

