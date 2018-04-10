Chinese president meets Singaporean PM on promoting ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference on Tuesday on deepening cooperation in key areas.

Development of China-Singapore ties is closely related with China's reform and opening-up. The two countries should map out new strategic and top-level planning on promoting bilateral ties and advancing pragmatic cooperation, Xi said. [Special coverage]

Xi called for efforts to enhance cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and advance the joint project of building the Southern Transport Corridor.

China is willing to strengthen coordination with the ASEAN countries including Singapore, and synergize the Belt and Road Initiative with ASEAN's development plan to build a community with a shared future for both sides, he said.

He expressed hope that Singapore will play a positive and constructive role in this regard.

Lee said Singapore supports a global system based on international rules, calling for cooperation to cope with global issues and challenges.

Countries should handle their relationships through peaceful and constructive means, he added.

Chinese policies made public recently demonstrate China's vision in planning its own development and its support for the international system, Lee said.

Singapore is committed to deepening ties with China and furthering their cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, and supports a stronger relationship between ASEAN and China, he added.