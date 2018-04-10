Nanjing Massacre Commemorative Day Bill reintroduced

Soo Wong, MPP for Scarborough- Agincourt, reintroduces a Private Member's Bill for the Nanjing Massacre Commemorative Day Act in the Ontario legislature on Monday in Toronto. (Photo by Rena Li/China Daily)

Soo Wong, MPP for Scarborough- Agincourt, reintroduced a Private Member's Bill for the Nanjing Massacre Commemorative Day Act in the Ontario legislature on Monday in Toronto.

If passed, it will designate December 13 every year as the Nanjing Massacre Commemorative Day in Ontario. The act will be the first legislation from any Western jurisdiction that commemorates the Nanjing Massacre.

This day will provide an opportunity for all Ontarians, especially the Asian community, to gather, remember, and honour the victims and families affected by the Nanjing Massacre.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Parliament stand for a moment of silence to recognize Nanjing Massacre Commemorative Day on Dec 13, 2017, in Toronto. (Photo by Rena Li/China Daily)