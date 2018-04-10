LINE

China launches Yaogan 31 satellites into orbit

A Long March 4C carrier rocket blasts off at 12:25 pm at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi desert of the country's northwest, April 10, 2018. (Photo/China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp)

China used a Long March 4C carrier rocket on Tuesday to lift four satellites into orbit, according to China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, the major contractor of the country's space programs.

The first group of China's Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites were sent into space on Tuesday at 12:25 pm Beijing time from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China.

The satellites were carried by a Long March 4C rocket, the 271st mission for the Long March rocket family.

The mission also sent a micro nano technology experiment satellite into orbit.

The satellites will be used for electromagnetic environment surveys and other related technology tests.

China launched the first "Yaogan" series satellite, Yaogan-1, in 2006.

　　

