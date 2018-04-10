China develops lead-free luminescent material

Chinese scientists have synthesized a new lead-free light-emitting material of high commercial value and significance to the environment.

Lead-based perovskite nanocrystals (NCs) have a broad range of applications in lighting, lasers and photovoltaics, but the lead pollution they cause limits their commercial application.

A research team led by Han Keli from Chinese Academy of Sciences Dalian institute of chemical physics have synthesized a new lead-free NC and published their findings in the chemistry journal Angew. Chem. Int. Ed in March.

The team synthesized lead-free 3D perovskite NCs in 2017, and the new material is more luminescent, said Han.

When the new NCs are used in LED devices and solar panels, they will cut the cost, improve energy efficiency and reduce risks to the environment and humans, Han added.