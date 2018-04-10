LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Chinese VP meets Singaporean PM on promoting ties

1
2018-04-10 13:31Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (R) meets with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (R) meets with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Beijing on Monday.

Wang said the relationship between China and Singapore is of strategic and forward-looking significance, and the bilateral cooperation is mutually beneficial.

"China is willing to learn from Singapore to promote comprehensive development of bilateral relations," he added.

Wang said that China's development cannot be separated from the world, while the world cannot achieve development without China. China will unswervingly open up its economy to a higher level.

Hailing the well-developed relations with China, Lee said Singapore is glad to see that China has played a positive role in building a global governance system.

He said Singapore stands ready to synergize development strategies with China, and deepen bilateral pragmatic cooperation in all fields.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.