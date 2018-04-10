Chinese VP meets Singaporean PM on promoting ties

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (R) meets with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Beijing on Monday.

Wang said the relationship between China and Singapore is of strategic and forward-looking significance, and the bilateral cooperation is mutually beneficial.

"China is willing to learn from Singapore to promote comprehensive development of bilateral relations," he added.

Wang said that China's development cannot be separated from the world, while the world cannot achieve development without China. China will unswervingly open up its economy to a higher level.

Hailing the well-developed relations with China, Lee said Singapore is glad to see that China has played a positive role in building a global governance system.

He said Singapore stands ready to synergize development strategies with China, and deepen bilateral pragmatic cooperation in all fields.