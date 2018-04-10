LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Blast kills 5 civilians, wounds 7 in W. Afghanistan

1
2018-04-10 13:18Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

At least five civilians were killed and seven others injured as a blast ripped through a bazaar in Shindand district of Afghanistan's western Herat province on Monday, police spokesman in the province, Abdul Ahad Walizada said Tuesday.

According to the official, the anti-government militants placed explosive device into the cavities of a bicycle and detonated it in Shindand bazaar in the evening killing five civilians on the spot, including some children.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing, the official did nott rule out the involvement of Taliban militants in the attack.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.