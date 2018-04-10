Blast kills 5 civilians, wounds 7 in W. Afghanistan

At least five civilians were killed and seven others injured as a blast ripped through a bazaar in Shindand district of Afghanistan's western Herat province on Monday, police spokesman in the province, Abdul Ahad Walizada said Tuesday.

According to the official, the anti-government militants placed explosive device into the cavities of a bicycle and detonated it in Shindand bazaar in the evening killing five civilians on the spot, including some children.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing, the official did nott rule out the involvement of Taliban militants in the attack.